Salvation Army helps feed 400 local families with food truck

The Salvation Army in Marquette Thursday afternoon set up food distribution for about 400 families. Volunteers from the Salvation Army and Red Cross wearing masks and gloves held distribute 20,000 pounds of donated food.

The PPE helped with contact-less delivery for ensured safety. The Superior Health Foundation paid for the truck. For the Salvation Army they're proud to help during these times.

"At this time there are just so many people that are struggling, not getting food whether it's because of a job layoff or just economic conditions, so, we're real pleased to step in and help folks in this way," said Captain Doug Winters from the Salvation Army of Marquette County.

The Salvation Army remains open and has now included a new faith support hotline and a donor has offered to match monetary donations dollar for dollar. You can find information on that match program in the related links section on this page.

