Salon Salon staff not rescheduling or scheduling any appointments until stay-at-home order is lifted

After another extension to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, local businesses in Marquette say they're continuing to move forward despite challenges they're facing.

"We've been trying to take it day by day because it's been extended a few times already so we've had to reschedule each time probably a set of about 300 clients so what we're doing this time is we're actually holding off on scheduling or rescheduling until we have the date set in stone,” said Salon Salon owner, Alicia Frechette.

Frechette says the salon is making a few sales through curbside pick up of products and gift certificates.

But Frechette says this isn't anything compared to their normal business.

"It definitely has impacted all of my employees, and our clients so yeah it's had a huge impact on us,” she explained.

Even after reopening, Frechette expects their business will continue facing impacts due to the new normal they'll have to work in.

"Before we closed we started implementing a lot of that as far as a new cape for each client, cleaning our stations between each client, cleaning our waiting area credit card machines and door knobs so that will continue after but there is also the possibility of limited staff,” she said.

While these circumstances are difficult right now, Frechette says she and workers are keeping busy by learning new techniques through free education courses, and even spending quality time with loved ones.