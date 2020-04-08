Salon Salon offers tips for hair care during statewide salon closures

Barber Shops and hair salons are among businesses temporarily shut down during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

While services are suspended, staff at Salon Salon is still working to reschedule appointments that were set to take place during the shut down.

Even if you are missing your appointment during the closure, they do not suggest trying to cut your own hair, or use store bought dyes at home. Instead, this could be a time to provide some different care for your hair.

“Now is kind of a good time to give your hair some love as well. Maybe if you are staying home, let it air dry, do some home conditioning treatments and just let your natural hair go for a while,” said Alicia Frechette, Owner of Salon Salon

Salon Salon has a staff of nine, who are eligible for unemployment benefits during the shutdown. It has also applied for loans through the small business association, who is working to protect businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

