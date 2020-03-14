Safe Sitter class teaches young teenagers basic babysitting skills

Young teenage children are commonly called on to babysit younger siblings or another family’s kids. A class being offered in Wells is teaching them the right skills so they are well-equipped for the job.

The Northern Lights YMCA leads the “Safe Sitter” class at the Childhood and Youth Center.

During the class, 11-14 year olds can learn babysitting skills. They discuss safety topics regarding personal, indoor, outdoor and online safety.

“Kids, they don’t have the skill set that parents have, of what to do in this situation, so we teach some of those skills. That way, they are the best prepared that they can to be to keep kids safe at home,” said Katey Huber, Youth Programs Coordinator, YMCA.

The class is offered once a month. Any interested children can sign up for the class by clicking here.