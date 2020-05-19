SNBT grants $40K to local non-profits

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many local non-profit organizations.

To assist them during this challenging time, The Stephenson National Bank & Trust reached out to those severely impacted groups and invited them to apply for a grant.

Half of the $40,000 total was funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago through its COVID-19 Relief Program, and a matching dollar amount was provided directly by SNBT.

“Our community is blessed to have such dedicated non-profit organizations helping hundreds of area residents,” said Daniel J. Peterson, SNBT President and CEO. “As a result of this pandemic, many of them have seen an increase in the utilization of their services coupled by a decrease in revenues by missing fundraisers, and consequently are stretching to make ends meet. This grant program is just one way to show our appreciation to them for their tireless work, and we hope it can help carry out their mission during this difficult time.”

SNBT and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago made monetary donations totaling over $40,000 to non-profits in Wisconsin and Michigan. The organizations who applied for grants are: Athelstane Fire Department; Bailey Property Preservation Association/West Shore Fishing Museum; CASA of Menominee County; Crivitz Area Food Pantry; Crivitz Firefighters Association; Crivitz Rescue Squad; DAR Boys & Girls Club; Greater M & M YMCA; Healthy Youth Coalition; Marinette County CASA; Marinette Senior Center; Menominee Animal Shelter; Menominee Mid County Ministerium-Food Pantry; Pastor Fred's Food Pantry; Pembine Rescue Squad; Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services, Inc.; St. Joseph Conference of Marinette Society of St. Vincent de Paul; St. Vincent DePaul of Marinette Inc.; Twin Counties Free Clinic; Wausaukee Enterprises, Inc.

Aside from monetary donations, SNBT has been focused on making an impact on the community through a variety of other methods. Read about the depth of the bank’s community commitment by visiting www.snbt.com/community-impact.

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust is a 145-year old independent community bank with over $1 billion in Bank, Mortgage, and Trust & Investment

assets under management. Offices are located in Marinette, Wausaukee, Crivitz, Pembine, and Oconto, Wis. and Menominee, Mich. with a Trust & Investment Office in Marquette, Mich. and a Commercial Loan Services Office in Green Bay, Wis. For more information about The Stephenson National Bank & Trust visit www.snbt.com.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is offering a COVID-19 Relief Program consisting of zero-rate advances and grants to support all of its member institutions and the communities they serve as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. F