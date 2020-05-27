SNBT donates more than 800 gallons of milk to local food banks

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many local food pantries.

To assist them and their patrons during this difficult time, The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT) worked with locally owned Hoppe Dairy to provide dairy products to local pantries, while also helping to support area farms.

SNBT has been able to help fill the gaps to provide butter, eggs, cheese, and milk to ten local food banks.

“Our community is so lucky to have such devoted organizations that are always willing and ready to help hundreds of area residents,” said Daniel J. Peterson, SNBT President and CEO. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our local food pantries have seen a great increase in utilization, coupled with a decrease in revenues by missing fundraisers and donations, and consequently are having to stretch to make ends meet. This dairy donation program is just one way to show our appreciation to them for their diligent work, and we hope it can help carry out their mission during this challenging time.”

Hoppe Dairy, located in Marinette, was enormously helpful in getting the much-needed dairy products to the local food pantries.

“Hoppe Dairy was pleased to join forces with SNBT to help ten local food banks in Northeastern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan,” said Carey Hoppe, owner of the company. “Helping these food banks is a regular part of business year-round for us, but it was especially important in this current food crisis. With the bank’s help, these food pantries were able to stock dairy items like cheese, butter, and cottage cheese."

Along with these donations to food pantries, SNBT has been focused on making an impact on the entire community through a variety of other methods. Read about the depth of the bank’s community commitment by visiting www.snbt.com/community-impact.

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust is a 145-year old independent community bank with over $1 billion in Bank, Mortgage, and Trust & Investment assets under management. Offices are located in Marinette, Wausaukee, Crivitz, Pembine, and Oconto, Wis. and Menominee, Mich. with a Trust & Investment Office in Marquette, Mich. and a Commercial Loan Services Office in Green Bay, Wis. For more information about The Stephenson National Bank & Trust visit www.snbt.com.