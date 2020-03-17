SEMCO energy gas company suspends customer disconnections, waives late fees

SEMCO announced that it is suspending customer disconnections and waiving late fees for anyone unable to pay their monthly natural gas bill.

At SEMCO ENERGY Gas Company, taking care of our customers, our employees and our communities is what we do. Every day, we safely and reliably provide natural gas

service so that our customers can heat their homes and prepare their meals.

While the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is an unprecedented challenge to Michigan and our nation, the dedicated SEMCO team is committed to doing all we can to continue serving our customers and minimizing any inconvenience.

SEMCO is also minimizing and where possible eliminating work that would require a SEMCO employee to enter a home or business. Our dedicated team will continue to respond to emergency leak calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We will also continue to perform essential service visits following precautionary protocols.

If you are concerned about your gas service or struggling to pay your bill, please contact SEMCO at 1-800-624-2019 to speak with a customer service representative.