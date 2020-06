This week, Don Ryan celebrates The Ryan Report's 500th episode.

The show includes a clip from the very first show, with former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

The show's second guest, former State Senator Tom Casperson, visits again on this 500th show.

TV6 & FOX UP's News Director, Steve Asplund, and General Manager, Rick Rhoades, also make appearances on this episode.

The first episode of The Ryan Report aired on November 16, 2003.