Rural hospitals hemorrhaging money due executive order from Lansing

Rural hospitals are particularly vulnerable to negative financial impacts related to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order. That's because according to Dennis Smith, President of Dennis H. Smith Consulting, the financial structure of rural healthcare is much more fragile than in urban or suburban areas.

"In a rural setting, the hospital is the largest employer. They employ more people than ever. So if they're not there and those people are laid off, that affects everything else that's down the line; grocery stores, car buying, house buying and everything else," Smith stated.

Margie Hale, CEO of Baraga County Memorial Hospital says surgical outpatient volume represents roughly 70% of the hospital's revenue. However, since mid-March no non-emergent surgical procedures have taken place.

"Since the middle of March, our revenue is down over a million dollars. But we were very fortunate here at Baraga County Memorial Hospital. We qualified for the payment protection program. So we have been able to maintain our employees," Hale announced.

Other hospitals have had to make cutbacks during these past few weeks.

Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital says the hospital typically clears $60M annually.

"Our hospital revenue is down by 50%. So if we do this for a year, we'd lose $30M in revenue. People have been sent home because we don't have volume or work. Many of our people are on underemployment. Some are on unemployment," Crumb declared.

It's all in order to protect the fragile supply chain according to Smith.

"When the Governor did that order it was to preserve PPE; the masks, the gowns, whatever. So it's well-intended and no one argues with that," Smith said.

However, with a relatively low numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula, there seems to be plenty of PPE to go around.

"Even though we're being rationed supplies, we're slowing accumulating supplies of PPE," Crumb asserted.

"We are getting PPE trickling in now on a regular basis where for a while we weren't getting any. Here at Baraga we have 21+ days of PPE for our staff. That's if every one of our 15 beds was full," Hale confirmed.

These hospitals have revved up their already aggressive sanitation procedures. They also have a plan to restore their elective surgical procedures and health screenings. They're just waiting for a green light from Lansing.

That plan also includes plans to phase down any elective procedures should more COVID-19 cases appear within a certain community.

Hale and Crumb both say to expect a call from your physician or GP or specialist regarding that appointment you've been putting off. Whether you're considering a hip replacement , a mammogram or a colonoscopy, the longer the delay, the greater the chances of further problems and ill effects.