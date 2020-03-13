Rozsa Center, McArdle Theatre events canceled through April 26

According to directives by Michigan Tech administration, all public concerts/performances/receptions in the Rozsa Center and McArdle Theatre in the Walker Arts and Humanities Center during March 16 April 26 are canceled.

Student productions/concerts will not be rescheduled.

The university is working with agents to reschedule Rozsa Presenting Series events for the next season.

The following is a list of canceled events:

March 20: Don Keranen Memorial Concert

March 20: Superior Wilderness Reception (the art exhibition will remain open during the safety period)

March 25: The Solidarity Question (Lecture series)

March 28: Manual Cinema (In negotiation for reschedule in Fall)

April 3: Audiopharmacy (Looking at rescheduling)

April 4: Evelynn Glennie (Looking at rescheduling)

April 4: Vieux Farka Touré (Looking at rescheduling)

April 15-18: The Importance of Being Earnest

April 17: Onomatopoeia (Student Art Reception)

April 19: A Choral Kaleidoscope

April 21-22: Student Art Opening (Studio Here Now)

April 26: Theatre Appreciation Plays

Events outside the March 16-April 26 window are being considered. Updates on the status of performances and events can be found in the events calendar on the Rozsa Center webpage at www.mtu.edu/rozsa.

Refunds for tickets purchased for these events will be made. More information on processing these refunds will be shared within the next week. If an individual would like to donate their ticket refund to the Michigan Tech Fund (Friends of the Rozsa Center) this will be an option. Refund information will be sent out to subscribers and ticket holders within the next week. More information about the COVID-19 response at Michigan Tech can be found at www.mtu.edu/covid-19.

