Room at the Inn temporarily moves to Lakeview Arena

Marquette’s Room at the Inn has temporarily relocated to a larger space.

Room at the Inn anticipates it will be using the larger space during the entirety of the shelter in place executive order.

They are now running the emergency shelter out of the Olson Rink of Lakeview Arena. At this time, the arena is closed to the public, and the ice surface is no longer in place.

As additional social distancing measures are being ordered from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Room at the Inn sites were becoming too crowded for an increasing number of guests.

“We anticipated that there would be a couple more guests than usual, probably approaching more like 35 guests a night, and the church halls simply weren’t big enough to accommodate our guests needs,” said Nick Emmendorfer, Executive Director of Room at the Inn.

Donations of food, paper dining products and toiletries are also needed at this time. Click here to find out how to help out.