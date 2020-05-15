Room at the Inn sees success with homeless population

Room at the Inn in Marquette has seen some success with the homeless population in the area. In March, Room at the Inn was seeing about 37 guests as the city let them use part of Lakeview Arena to help with social distancing measures.

Now those numbers are down to about 15. Some have sought treatment in recovery centers, some have reconnected with family and others have found housing. Room at the Inn's Executive Director says he's pleased with the success, but there is still work to be done.

"Now it's important to remember that there still is the population our there that still has to be taken care of, there still are 15 people that we see daily and there are some guests that are going to probably transition back into the shelter, but for now we are very happy with some of the successes that our guests at room at the inn have been able to make," said Executive Director Nick Emmendorfer.

Work is still ongoing to find a permanent facility for Room at the Inn's guests. Donations are still being accepted as well at Lakeview Arena.

