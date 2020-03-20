Room At the Inn looking for more space

Marquette's Room At the Inn is in serious need during this time. The community has stepped up and dropped off food donations and restaurants have helped as well but now they need a bigger space.

With the orders for social distancing many of the spaces Room At the Inn guests are staying overnight are too crowded. They're looking for a bigger space to comfortably hold some of the communities most vulnerable.

"Essentially the bottom line for us is we just need any facility that's big, like maybe a gymnasium size and has two bathrooms, and we can take the rest from there, we're still taking guests over in small groups for their shower and laundry needs to the warming center, and we're having all the food prepared at the warming center and then brought over to where the guests are staying which is the churches," said Room At the Inn Executive Director, Nick Emmendorfer.

Emmendorfer has been reaching out to county officials to see if they have any possible solutions.

