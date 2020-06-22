Risks of leaving pets in your car during summer

Now that it’s officially summer, you might be tempted to take your dog on a car ride to get them out of the house. However, that might not always be the best thing for them.

Leaving your dog in the car while running errands or shopping can be dangerous, as a car’s interior can become extremely hot while parked. According to PETA, the inside of a car can reach temperatures of over 100 degrees in just minutes on a 78 degree day.

Many dogs like to go for a ride, but if you plan on making stops, some say it’s best to leave your pet at home.

“It can get pretty hot, even if you think it’s cool outside, and even if you think leaving your windows partially open, it’s still not a good idea. So, it’s just better to be safe than sorry is what we say,” said Ann Brownell, Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator at UPAWS.

Some alternatives could be to use drive-thrus when possible on errands, or shop at stores that allow animals to enter.