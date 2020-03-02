Ripple Recovery House in L'Anse open and ready for residents

The Ripple Recovery House is officially open and accepting residents in L'Anse. The house acts as sober living environment for women getting out of drug rehabilitation.

"It's a safe place for women to come who may not have a safe place to go when they get out of treatment, or if they're struggling to stay sober, and they're able to come here for a year," said Michelle Grondin, Case Manager for the Ripple Recovery House.

Residents are required to obtain a job within two months of moving in and regularly attend support group meetings. Houses like this can be a vital asset in helping people with addictions continue with their recovery process.

"Treatment isn't very long for most people, usually around 30 to 45 days. Most addicts need more time than that in order to get their lives back together and to live a healthy productive life," added Grondin.

The idea was brought to the Great Lakes Recovery Centers by the area's Drug Abatement and Rehabilitation team.

"We partnered with them, as well as the Portage health foundation and superior health foundation, as well as a variety of community donors. It's been a community project from the start so we're just really thankful to be a part of that," said Tayler Tankersley, Media Coordinator for Great Lakes Recovery Centers.

This is the Great Lakes Recovery Centers' second recovery house in the upper peninsula with future plans for a third house.

"We're opening a recovery house for men in Sault Ste. Marie. We believe that having that transitional piece for people to enter into after treatment, or if they don't have a safe and supportive environment to live in and help their recovery, is essential," added Tankersley.

