Ride FORCODY coming to Marquette Mountain

The fifth annual Ride FORCODY is coming up at Marquette Mountain Saturday, March 7.

It's an event honoring a young man who loved the mountain, and promoting helmet use in skiing and snowboarding.

Five years ago, Cody Revord passed away from a head injury while performing a trick on his snowboard. Although Cody normally used proper caution, this time he was not wearing a helmet.

Saturday will feature a number of prizes that will be raffled off. It's all a fundraiser to purchase helmets for kids who may not be able to afford them.

"It's so important, because it's that one time that you don't. Cody grew up having his mom in his ear 'wear your helmet' all the time, and the one time he chose not to was when the accident happened," said Cody's Aunt and Event Organizer, Danielle Peterson.

"We're very fortunate that we have a group of people who are willing to put together an event to use something bad that happened to remind everyone that helmets are very important," said Pro Ski Patroller at Marquette Mountain Jeremiah Johnston.

The Ride FORCODY is Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Marquette Mountain. It is open to the public.

