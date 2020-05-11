Revisions Design Studio receives small business grant from Verizon

A national grant program sponsored by Verizon is impacting one Marquette business.

It started the Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund. This pledges $5 Million to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation. Using that funding, LISC will provide grants to small businesses.

Revisions Design Studio in Marquette is among the first 225 businesses nation-wide to receive a $10,000 grant as part of the effort.

“It’s important for us to help show our support for these small businesses, but also to help see them through this crisis so that hopefully they will still be there for us as communities when we get through this,” said Katie Davis, Manager of Social Impact Strategy at Verizon.

Verizon is also sponsoring live events, streamed on various online platforms each week. For each person who uses the pay it forward hashtag during these events, the company is donating an additional $10 to the Small Business Recovery Fund. In all, Verizon is committing $7.5 Million for small business grants.

For more information on how to apply for the next round of grants, click here.

