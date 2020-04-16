Retirement parade for Lemmer Elementary School principal

Lemmer Elementary School principal Matthew Reeves is retiring.

Reeves served 23 years in the Escanaba School District.

Teachers and staff organized a drive-by parade showing their love and support for their principal. People describe reeves as someone who genuinely cares for people – both students and coworkers.

“Anything you need, he is the type of person that will get it for you no matter what he has to do. He just cares and loves everyone so much and it’s just sad to see him go,” said Cassandra Nelson, Lemmer Elementary School Title 1 Building Assistant.

Carrying a basket of goodies, Reeves walked back inside saying that he has wonderful staff and he’ll miss them.