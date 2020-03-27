Results in for first Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis survey

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is releasing new information from their first survey arising out of the COVID-19 crisis.

When the year first started, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis say businesses felt optimistic.

But now, as COVID-19 continues evolving, the Regional Outreach Director says more businesses, especially those in the UP, are proceeding with caution.

"That's because there's a lot of uncertainty going on right now,” said Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Regional Director, Ron Wirtz.

Since there isn't a lot of "real time" information, Wirtz says the Federal Reserve reached out to the Chamber of Commerce and Invest UP to get their first-hand account.

"We found that small businesses in general saw maybe a touch more negative effect overall,” explained Wirtz.

Wirtz reassures this information is what they expected to see.

"It was a little bit higher, but overall, it wasn't all that different. If you look at it from a big picture standpoint, the UP was similar to other areas in the Ninth District in terms of having that quick and negative impact,” said Wirtz.

The Ninth Federal District covers Montana, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, 26 counties in Northwestern Wisconsin, and the UP.

Wirtz says they received about 1200 responses across these states, including one from Invest UP.

"I think the anxiety that small businesses are feeling is reflected in the fact that we are part of the Ninth District, which has six states as part of it. The Upper Peninsula, despite only having about 303,000 residents or so, of a district that had nine million people submitting 49% of all responses to that survey so I think that's really reflective of the concern and passion that we feel here,” said Invest UP CEO, Marty Fittante.

Fittante hopes this information will further help Invest UP make informed decisions to those local small businesses the UP workforce serves.