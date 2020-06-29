Restored Carp River Kiln returned back to the City of Marquette

After two years of work, the newly restored Carp River Kiln was turned over to the City of Marquette tonight.

The project was taken on by the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority in 2018, when a Memorandum of Understanding gave them two years to complete the project.

The beehive kiln was built in the 1800s, and was used for making charcoal needed in the pig furnaces. The restored kiln was rebuilt with the original stones after it collapsed in 2016.

“It’s very exciting. It’s been a long process, a lot of partners, a lot of help. The community has been great, the city has been wonderful to work with, we’re really happy that it came out his way. So, we’re really happy, it’s really a great story of pig iron making in the Upper Peninsula,” said Carol Fulsher, Administrator of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority.

$100,000 was raised by the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation authority for completion on the project.