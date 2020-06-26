Restored 1925 Steinway Piano back home inside Kaufman Auditorium

Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette received a special return delivery of a historic musical instrument on Friday, June 26.

A Steinway Grand Piano has returned home following a full restoration in New Jersey. In 1925, the piano was purchased and picked out by American Composer George Gershwin and given to L.G. Kaufman as a gift.

For many years, it was housed at Granot Loma before being brought to Kaufman Auditorium in the 1950s. This is the first time the piano has been fully restored to its original condition.

“This has been a long time coming, there’s been discussion of restoration for well over 10 years. I’ve only been the director of Kaufman Auditorium for two and a half years, so for me to be here to see the fruition of this project is really gratifying,” said Lantz Whitfield, Director of Kaufman Auditorium.

A large portion of the $50,000 restoration was paid for by The Kaufman Foundation. A performance featuring classic pianist Alpin Hong is being planned for the future to celebrate the piano’s restoration.