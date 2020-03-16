Restaurants adapting to closing dine-in services

As restaurants across the state close dine-in services amidst the coronavirus outbreak, some are staying open providing take-out or delivery services. Vango's in Marquette is one restaurant doing that.

They'll have more limited hours during this time though. The owners feel it's important to still offer meals for the community and for the employees.

"We are doing take-out only, which we're very able to do and we're doing this in an effort to meet community needs to make sure people have a little bit of diversion in these trying times and offer services that we feel are still going to be necessary not only for our community but for our employees," said Vango's Owner, Michele Butler.

They're also offering curb side service if you pre-pay with a credit card they'll bring your order out to your car. They'll also have a special corned beef and cabbage dinner Tuesday for St. Patrick's Day.

