Residents of Chocolay Township home safe after early morning house fire Sunday

The Chocolay Township Fire Department responded to a house fire on Mangum Road, near Greenfield Road, early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the single-story home around 2:30 a.m. The residents of the home were able to make it out safely.

The fire department was required to use relay pumping to get water from a drop tank because of the home's 800 foot driveway.

The Chocolay Fire Department was assisted by Sands Township, Skandia-West Branch, Marquette City and Township Fire Departments, as well as Marquette County Rescue 131 and UPHS EMS.

The Red Cross was also on hand with food and beverages.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

