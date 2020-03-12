Residents at Brookridge Heights decorate cookies to give away on Spread Goodness Day

Residents at Brookridge Heights Assisted Living in Marquette are preparing for their contribution to the Spread Goodness Day celebration.

Both assisted living and memory support residents took part in a cookie making event on Thursday. Brookridge Height staff baked cookies on site, and brought them out to tables stocked with frosting and sprinkles.

The event came about when staff at Brookridge Heights started talking to residents about Spread Goodness Day.

“Our residents just want to feel connected with the community, they want to be a part of it. They still have that desire to want to give back and be a part of something special, and so when we started talking about Spread Goodness Day, it was actually a suggestion by our residents to say thank you to the EMS and first responders who come to our building in the event of an emergency,” said Jennifer Huetter, Executive Director of Brookridge Heights Assisted Living.

On Friday, the cookies will be delivered to first responders, emergency room personnel and fire department employees across Marquette County.