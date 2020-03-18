Researchers find oldest modern bird fossil, ‘Wonderchicken’

A newly discovered bird fossil, affectionately dubbed “Wonderchicken,” is more than 66 million years old, a new study finds.

"Wonderchicken," is the oldest modern bird that lived among dinosaurs and survived their extinction. (Source: CNN)

Researchers were astonished when they found a nearly complete bird skull in a limestone quarry near the border between Belgium and the Netherlands.

It turned out to be the oldest modern bird fossil ever discovered.

Scientists say the bird was a strange combination between a chicken and a duck, with fairly long legs. They believe it was a kind of tropical shorebird.

Researchers say the birds’ small bodies and general diet helped them survive the asteroid impact that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.

