Republican lawmakers press state on nursing home order, Gov. Whitmer gives update

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday voiced concern about the safety of nursing home residents in facilities that also have people recovering from the coronavirus, questioning policies adopted by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

At issue is a month-old executive order that lays out rules for the admission or readmission of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. At least 687 Michigan nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 complications, 15% of the state's 4,674 reported deaths. A top state health official, citing data issues, said the number is probably higher.

Also Wednesday, Whitmer announced temporary layoff days for 31,000, nearly two-thirds, of state workers. State law enforcement leaders pledged to make arrests if there is any unlawful, threatening or intimidating behavior by demonstrators who attend a protest Thursday at the Capitol against the governor's stay-at-home order.

NURSING HOMES

The GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee pressed state officials on virus cases in nursing homes, where the elderly and those with serious health problems are among the most at risk.

Robert Gordon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, said at the hearing that the priority is placing COVID-19 residents in special regional "hub" nursing homes that can provide higher levels of care and contain exposure. More than 290 patients _ either recovering from hospitalization or who were never hospitalized _ are at 21 such facilities, with nearly 400 beds open.

Regular facilities that can safely isolate and care for virus-infected residents are doing so, too.

Sen. Lana Theis, a Brighton Republican, expressed concerns about residents at the hubs and other homes who do not have COVID-19 and questioned if they are being adequately protected. She noted Whitmer's order requires nursing homes below 80% bed capacity to create a unit dedicated to the care of the infected and to provide personal protective equipment to employees, "if available."

"This doesn't seem like the safest scenario for the seniors that are already in the home," she said. "What we should be doing is looking at a safer alternative than putting COVID-positive patients in the same building with the most vulnerable among our population."

In response, Gordon said if it is not possible to transfer people to the regional homes, the priority still is to segregate them in COVID-19 units.

"This is a world without perfect solutions,'' he said, saying the order aims to ensure care for the infected while protecting those without the virus.

Homes without protective equipment or isolation units are not required to accept COVID-positive residents released from the hospital, he said.

Kate Massey, senior deputy director for the state's Medical Services Administration, said involuntary transfers can result in psychological damage, cognitive decline and negative outcomes.

LAYOFFS

Whitmer announced furloughs for 31,000 of 48,000 state workers through late July. The state will participate in a federal "work share" program, allowing thousands of employees to work one less day a week but collect partial unemployment benefits to make up a portion of their lost wages.

Higher-level managers will not participate, but will take one layoff day every other two-week pay period _ a 5% pay cut. The move will save the state up to $80 million.

The layoffs will not affect state troopers, prison guards and others working on the front lines.

