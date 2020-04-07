Republic Strong; a community comes together to show their support

An emotional scene late Tuesday afternoon in Republic as people showed their support of Kathy and Gary Johnson.

Kathy's husband Gary lost his fight against the coronavirus Sunday April 5. Tuesday, members of the Republic community met up at the First Baptist Church of Witch Lake before driving by Kathy to pay their respects to her and Gary. The large group of cars drove by a small stone building off highway M-95 where Kathy was in her car, many of them with signs of support on their vehicles.

"During this we have really been praying for his wife because she was not able to be with him during these darkest days of his life and so we want to show her as a community are here for her and if she needs anything she is going to have it," said Pastor Keven Brownfield from the First Baptist Church of Witch Lake.

As large gatherings are prohibited under the 'stay safe stay home order,' this is one way communities are showing support for one another during this crisis.

