Report: All Michigan bars, restaurants ordered to close dine-in services Monday

According to a new report in the Detroit Free Press, Michigan bars and restaurants will be ordered closed starting at 3:00 p.m. Monday, except for carry-out services, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor's office confirmed

Gov. Whitmer's spokesperson Tiffany Brown told the newspaper more details will be coming from the governor's office.

Several other states, including Ohio and Illinois, California, and Massachusetts, took similar steps over the weekend.

Gov. Whitmer hinted Sunday that Michigan would take this step. The Michigan Gaming Control Board is working to close the three Detroit casinos under its jurisdiction. That decision does not apply directly to tribal casinos, as each sovereign tribal nation has the authority to regulate its own operations.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced late Sunday 20 new positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 53. None have been reported in Upper Michigan.