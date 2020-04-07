Rep. Markkanen calls on governor to fix broken unemployment system

State Rep. Greg Markkanen Tuesday called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take aggressive actions to address wait times and other problems with the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Markkanen, of Hancock, said the Whitmer administration’s failure to address the UIA’s inability to keep up with new filings is hurting Michigan families – and the problem is getting worse.

Legislative offices have begun receiving an “out of office” reply from the UIA email account servicing member inquiries, and families who contact the state looking for help are leaving empty handed.

“Every day, I hear from people in the western Upper Peninsula who are hurting because the unemployment system is failing them,” Markkanen said. “The governor’s orders caused widespread layoffs when businesses were forced to close. Now, those workers are counting on unemployment insurance to help put food on the table for their families. They need this administration to fix the broken system, so they can get through to file a claim.”

Rep. Markkanen and his staff are working remotely, so they can continue to serve residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

