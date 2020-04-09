Rep. Markkanen: More forced layoffs not the answer to Michigan’s problems

State Rep. Greg Markkanen Thursday said the governor moved in the wrong direction when she put even more restrictions on Michigan workers while extending her stay-at-home order until through April 30.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that stores no longer sell what she considers non-essential items and block off those areas so customers cannot access them. The governor also said she will not follow the guidelines issued by the federal government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that would allow more Michiganders to safely return to work while following social distancing guidelines.

Markkanen, of Hancock, agrees it is important for people to continue social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, but said rather than issuing more restrictions the governor should focus on making common-sense adjustments that allow people who can do their jobs safely to return to work and support their families.

“Too many people who could do their jobs safely have been forced to stop working because the governor has deemed them non-essential,” Markkanen said. “It’s time for the governor to shift her focus to safety and start working with the Legislature to make common-sense changes that allow people with low-risk jobs to return to work. The governor might think certain jobs are non-essential – but allowing people to earn a paycheck when they can do so safely is pretty essential in my book.”

Markkanen said he is concerned the governor’s new restrictions will put even more people out of work when there are already so many problems with the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency.

“So many of the people forced to the unemployment line haven’t been able to file for the benefits they need because the system is a mess,” Markkanen said. “We should be doing everything we can to put people back to work as soon as the circumstances allow.”

For example, many seasonal workers and other people who work outside can safely do their jobs now while easily adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Lawn care workers, landscapers and small construction crews can easily do their jobs without interacting closely with others,” Markkanen said. “It simply doesn’t make sense to prevent them from earning a living.”

Rep. Markkanen and his staff are working remotely, so they can continue to serve residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. People with questions or concerns can reach his office by calling (517) 373-0850 or emailing GregMarkkanen@house.mi.gov.

