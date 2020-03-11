Rep. Markkanen: House passes budget supplemental with funding for Gogebic County

State Rep. Greg Markkanen Tuesday said long-awaited funding to help Gogebic County resolve a pension liability issue is included in a budget supplemental plan approved today by the Michigan House.

Markkanen, of Hancock, said the plan sets aside $971,000 to cover the shortfalls in pension costs left over from the disbanded Western Upper Peninsula Manpower Consortium.

“I fought tooth and nail to get this funding included in the budget last year – only to watch in frustration as the governor used an obscure board to de-fund the grant. I kept fighting and am pleased to report the grant is included in our latest supplemental funding plan,” Markkanen said. “It all comes down to a simple matter of fairness.

Gogebic County should not be saddled with debt just because it stepped up to provide administrative services to the Western Upper Peninsula Manpower Consortium. The state paid the employees’ salaries, and the state should pay for the pensions they were promised.”

In addition to helping Gogebic County, Markkanen said the budget measures approved by the House partially restore funding in a wide range of areas that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed or redirected by her use of the State Administrative Board as the new budget year began Oct. 1.

The plan also addresses evolving challenges such as the potential spread of coronavirus in Michigan. A total of $25 million will assist in virus monitoring, testing, infection control, and continuation of critical state government functions.

“Before we completely shift focus to the upcoming budget year, it was important for us to come together and address some of the governor’s lingering cuts from last year,” Markkanen said.

“This plan revives Going PRO, Pure Michigan and several other important initiatives that support jobs and improve our way of life.”

Pure Michigan – the advertising campaign used to promote several tourist attractions in the western Upper Peninsula, drawing people from throughout the Midwest to the 110th District – will receive $16 million. Going PRO – which provides training to enhance skills and talent of Michigan’s workforce through completive grants to employers – will receive $15 million.

Other restorations include revived funding for several literacy and math programs in Michigan schools.

“As a former teacher, I know just how important these programs are for our kids,” Markkanen said. “Reading and math are fundamental skills that students need to build a successful future.”

Some funding also is restored for a wide range of other programs ranging from runaway youth services to centers for independent living, as well as a program helping military veterans cope with PTSD and depression.

Beyond restorations, a new program called Michigan Reconnect will help adults 25 and older earn a certificate or associate’s degree connected to in-demand skilled trades.

The budget plan also addresses rising Great Lakes water levels and Asian carp.

