Advertisement

Rep. LaFave says governor’s administration shut down UP State Fair

(WLUC)
By Press Release
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

State Rep. Beau LaFave, of Iron Mountain, Wednesday criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of State Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for trampling on a time-honored Upper Peninsula tradition.

The U.P. State Fair, held outside in Escanaba every August, was canceled on Tuesday. According to LaFave, LARA threatened to revoke Escanaba-based Skerbeck Carnival’s license if it decided to go forward with the fair and running amusement rides. The carnival serves as a main attraction for the annual event.

“Gov. Whitmer’s administration is hurting local UP jobs with this move,” LaFave said. “She can march with thousands of protestors in metro Detroit during her own lockdown, but Upper Peninsula residents can’t have a state fair outside in August. This is just another example of our traditions being ripped away by the governor.”

LaFave pointed out that the pressure applied to remove the carnival from the event goes against where the region is at in the governor’s six-phase reopening plan. Since Michigan’s first reported COVID-19 cases in early March, Delta County has reported just 20 COVID-19 cases and three deaths out of over 70,000 total cases and over 6,000 deaths statewide.

“We’re in Phase 5, which is containing. Island Resort and Casino is 15 miles west of the UP State Fairgrounds and has been operating for more than six weeks. They’ve shown everyone exactly how to operate a large-scale, indoor business safely for their customers and employees. Because of their extensive health and safety screenings, there are absolutely no cases linked to the casino as of today,” LaFave said. “But the governor feels it necessary to micro-manage UP life with arbitrary rules that don’t match up with the data or her own plan related to COVID-19.

“I understand that some people are concerned about their safety and may not want to attend. I support that choice. But the fair should be available for the many people who would like to resume a more normal way of life safely.”

LaFave noted many young people bring livestock and other animals to the event to be auctioned off to help pay for college tuition, and that opportunity is in jeopardy this year due to the governor’s cancellation.

“I feel terrible for those kids,” LaFave said. “The UP Fair Authority and fair management deserve our thanks for developing a plan in consultation with UP health professionals on how to operate the fair safely and sensibly – using extensive safety measures that included mandatory facemasks, temperature checks at every entrance, limiting occupancy and strict enforcement to meet social distancing guidelines and other various things to keep people protected. This plan was submitted to the Whitmer administration, but it was rejected.

“It’s a shame all of the hard work that went into putting this incredibly popular event on will be wasted because of the governor’s administration.”

Latest News

News

Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Upper Michigan sees biggest daily COVID-19 case increase Thursday.

News

Nine arrested for trafficking drugs throughout Michigan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Those charged trafficked meth, heroin, cocaine and suboxone between November 2018 and June 2020.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing takes place in Ewen

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Around forty to forty-five people drove up to have themselves tested for COVID-19 in Ewen Thursday.

News

Marquette residents head to the beaches to keep cool during 4th of July holiday weekend

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette police remind residents to pick up after themselves as they take to the beaches for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and Andrew LaCombe
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

News

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority calls on residents to dispose of items containing mercury

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Thursday the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority held a hazardous household waste collection, they were specifically hoping to collect items containing mercury so they could be safely disposed of.

News

Tips to help prevent forest fires over Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
For people spending time in the woods and making fires, best practices say to keep water nearby to pour onto the fire when you’re finished until the area becomes cool. With the possibility of firework use over the holiday weekend, it’s recommended that you soak them in water before throwing them in a trash can.

News

Ojibwa Casinos now open in Marquette and Baraga

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
For the safety of guests and employees, health screenings are being administered before entering the casino. Guests are asked to wear masks when walking the floor, keep social distance between others and to wash hands frequently.

News

Marquette police prepare for uptick in fireworks complaints

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette police will have extra patrols out ready to address fireworks complaints during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

News

Many jobs now available through Manpower in Marquette

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
With industries slowly returning to work, Manpower is seeing a change in priority from what companies have had in the past. With heightened cleaning standards now in place, housekeeping and cleaning crew jobs are now open, and in need of applicants.

News

New car insurance policies for Michigan drivers goes into affect Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Remi Murrey
Starting Thursday, Michigan drivers can expect to see changes appear on their car insurance policies, helping people gain potential changes.