Rep. Chatfield: Michigan needs 'more reasonable' approach to balance public health, economy

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield says Michigan needs to return to the regular democratic process to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Republican-led Legislature decided not to extend Michigan's coronavirus emergency declaration that gives Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer executive power during the outbreak. The governor extended the emergency declaration on her own until May 28. Lawmakers voted to give Chatfield the authority to file a lawsuit that challenges the governor's executive power.

"You can prioritize public health," Chatfield said in an interview with TV6 & FOX UP Saturday morning. "You can take COVID-19 very seriously, yet be more reasonable in your approach to fight it. We've seen other states do that. We've seen more common sense around the country. That's what we're calling for here in Michigan."

Gov. Whitmer says reopening the Michigan economy too quickly risks a second wave of coronavirus cases that would hurt the economy more than the first outbreak. She has unveiled a regional approach for re-engaging the state economy, with construction and real estate business authorized to continue Wednesday.

Chatfield says the governor's approach needs to move away from debating whose jobs are essential or non-essential.

"We need to completely change the script with how we're looking at this, and I think with a partnership with the Legislature, we can make some of those very important decisions on a daily and weekly basis and ensure that all people in our state are served," he said.

Chatfield described the next steps the Legislature wants to take to re-engage Michigan's economy. You can watch the entire interview below.

More than 42,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan, state data released Friday shows.