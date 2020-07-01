Rep. Bergman announces 2020 Congressional Art Competition winner for Michigan's First District

On Tuesday, Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI) congratulated this year’s First District winner of the Congressional Art Competition.

Hannah Brewster of Munising High School claimed first prize for her work "Battleship Row."

"The talent of First District students continues to impress, and I had the opportunity to call Hannah yesterday to congratulate her on winning this year's art competition. I look forward to seeing 'Battleship Row' in the tunnel to the Capitol Building," said Rep. Bergman. “While the school year didn't end how anyone anticipated, I'm proud of all of the students who took the initiative and made the effort to submit their artwork."

The winner's painting will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel.