Reopening of Togo’s in Marquette welcomed by droves of hungry customers

Togo’s in Marquette officially reopened its doors on Monday, May 4 after being closed for nearly a month.

On Tuesday the sandwich shop was welcomed back into the community with customers turning out in droves.

Dozens of customers flocked to the shop’s drive-thru, creating a line of vehicles down Marquette’s Third Street because the parking lot was already packed.

Togo’s thanked all its customers in a Facebook post, saying “We are absolutely floored at how our beautiful community has shown up and out for Togo’s the last two days”.

New policies are also in place to protect employees, such as wearing masks, using gloves when handling payments, as well as limiting contact with customers.

The store is now open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily. The Togo’s lobby remains closed, but the shop is offering both contactless delivery and drive-thru order options.