Reopening doctors, dentist offices could be next, Gov. Whitmer says

An announcement about reopening doctors and dentist offices is coming soon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday in an interview with TV6 & FOX UP.

"I would anticipate in the coming day or so you'll hear more on this front," Whitmer said. "For instance, when you think of dentistry or optometry, these are things that are so intimate and so right in the face, and yet, they're also really important. If you're not getting your checkups that could in the long run be detrimental to your overall health."

The governor didn't specify which parts of the state this announcement would cover. Whitmer is allowing only Upper and Northern Lower Michigan to reopen restaurants, bars, retailers and offices Friday with restrictions. Those regions, where coronavirus spread has been far less compared to the rest of the state, have been deemed ready to move into the next phase of economic re-engagement.

Whitmer says her administration is working with experts to determine best practices for safely operating doctors and dentist offices, which have been closed for two months.

"We think that it's probably wise to re-engage that sector soon," she said.

The governor says hair salons and gyms "require waiting a little bit longer" because they are more intimate, personal services.

She also said Monday that an announcement about reopening campgrounds would come after numbers show the effect of reopening restaurants and bars.

