Reopening Kits being made for businesses in the Copper Country

Reopening kits are being made for businesses in Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw Counties.

The kits are being put together through a collaborating of the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, and the Keweenaw Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Each kit contains cleaning supplies, guidance information, and personal protective equipment to help reopen safely and was funded with help from Superior National Bank. So far 80 businesses have reached out for a kit.

"These kits help provide these very small businesses, in most cases, with that ability to get off the ground and get their doors open with the requisite supplies they need to do so," said Jeff Ratcliffe, Executive Director of KEDA.

The first run planned was for 100 kits total, but the group will create more if there is a strong enough interest.