Removing lead pipes discussed at Escanaba budget meeting

Lead pipe removal was a big topic at today’s Escanaba City Council meeting.

The City Council hosts a yearly budget meeting in April where each department head goes over their part of the city’s budget. No official decision has been made on what to do about the lead pipes.

“We are doing the best we can with the tools that we have to ensure that they have safe, healthy water to drink. If someone’s house is on fire, the fire department can get the water they need to put it out,” said Patrick Jordan, Escanaba City Manager.

The next meeting will be held virtually on April 16.

