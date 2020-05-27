Remembering Jason Jennings: world renowned author, businessman, and Yooper

Jason Jennings, a Negaunee native, international business man, and bestselling author died of an abdominal aortic aneurysm rupture on May 19 at 7 p.m. in the Marin Health Medical Center. He was 63 years old.

Jason Jennings was a salesman, an author, a podcaster, a blogger, and a motivational speaker; and before all of that, he was a Yooper, raised in Newberry, and later Negaunee, where he started at WUPY Radio Station at the age of 13.

“People in the area knew him at that time as Captain Fuzz,” said Jason’s sister, Tanya Jennings. “It was back in the 70's in the era of longer hair, and his was curly."

After graduating from Negaunee High School in 1970, Jason attended Northern Michigan University, where he returned in 2017 to give a spring commencement speech and receive an honorary doctorate degree. Upon graduating from NMU, he advanced in his career.

"He transferred down to a company in Southfield, called the Patton Corporation where then he transitioned into radio advertising and sales," said Tanya.

Jason's career quickly led him to owning his own group of radio stations.

"Jason was just a natural at so many things,” said Tanya. “As far as writing, as far as speaking, he just had such a comfort level."

Jason made the transition to teaching, holding training seminars, appearing in videos, and writing eight books, with a ninth scheduled to be published next year. His sister credits his success to one thing, his love of people.

"Whether it was in the work realm or on the personal side of things, he just loved to know about people," said Tanya.

In the week since Jason died there has been an outpouring of support on social media from those who learned from him and knew him.

"He would just love the fact that people learned something from him," said Tanya.

Although Jason was world renowned in his field, he always remembered where he came from, and of course, his family.

"He was very close to our mom, who still lives in Negaunee and is 90 years old,” said Tanya. “He called her every single day."

Jason is survived by his mom, sister, and family, including George, his partner of 44 years. There is no memorial service planned at this time.

