Registration is now open for Escanaba Little League

Escanaba Little League is looking for players for their team. Registration opened earlier this month and will continue through May first.

The season has been postponed on a ‘rain delay’ until May 11, but will be extended into the summer and even the fall if need be.

Kids on the league are encouraged to just have fun and enjoy the game.

“We just wish the kids to play catch, have fun. Play with your brothers and sisters, get out a little bit and and exercise and have fun. That’s what it’s all about. It’s about having fun,” said Todd Milkiewicz, Escanaba Little League Vice President.

