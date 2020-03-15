Redeemer Lutheran Church holds Sunday service, live streams as well

A number of local churches have canceled services amidst the spread of Covid-19, but others are going on with restrictions.

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marquette held their normal Sunday services, but urged the elderly, those who feel unwell, and the immunocompromised to stay home. The church normally does a live stream for their Saturday night service. They expanded that to include Sunday services as well.

Sunday morning, pastor Chad Ott, talked about the role that his congregation must play in the community during this uncertain time.

“So I just want to encourage you all, encourage us together as a church, we have a real good opportunity to reach out to people during this and to bring the peace that surpasses all understanding and bring the hope of Christ, and to shine the light in the darkness,” said Ott.

Redeemer Lutheran Church says that Sunday services will be live streamed on its Facebook page indefinitely.

