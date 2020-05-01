Red Cross helping to find housing for Delta Inn Motel victims

One of the first people on the scene to help was not a first responder, it was someone who just happened to be passing by.

“We happened to drive by and see some smoke and it wasn’t very much smoke. I was like ‘that smoke is pretty black, I think we should take a look.’ We turned in here and we saw the flames coming out,” said Angel Lozado, a Bark River resident who was helping people get out of the building.

Lozada saw the flames and immediately got out of his car to help.

“The people on the top floor were trapped because the stairs were on fire, so we had to get them off on the roof on the other side,” said Lozado.

He helped everyone leave the first floor of the building and then helped people get off the roof from the second story.

“It’s just, I don’t know. It’s just in my nature, you help people,” said Lozado.

Red Cross volunteers were also on the scene helping victims and getting water for the firefighters.

“We had a couple of our American Red Cross volunteers from Delta County who were able to get to the scene, they said it was pretty chaotic when they go there as you can imagine,” said Justin Kern, American Red Cross Communications Officer.

Now the Red Cross is helping house those victims.

“Through the generosity of the American public, we were able to provide financial support for temporary lodging at a hotel there as well as some meals last night,” said Kern

But they’re still looking for a more permanent solution.

“Things like clothing and working with people who were displaced by this on longer term housing. So, if we haven’t connected with you and you feel like you may have a resource, you definitely can reach out to us on our Facebook page,” said Kern.

Lozado’s has a similar message.

“Keep your head up,” Lozado said. “I had one guy ask, he was like ‘what do we do now?’ and as a small community I think we should come together, help them out, see what we can do to get them housing.”

You can find the Red Cross Facebook page here.