Recycled tire asphalt in Dickinson County being monitored

Recycled tire asphalt in Dickinson County is continually being monitored.

Last May and June, the Dickinson County Road Commission teamed with Michigan Tech to use old tire rubber on the roads. Not only is this new asphalt more durable, meaning less potholes and cracking, but it's also quieter which would reduce noise in high traffic areas.

"We're going to be testing it the next 10-15 years. Yes, it does provide greater flexibility, according to the research, especially in colder environments like the U.P.,” said Jim Harris, the superintendent for the Dickinson County Road Commission.

In order to pave this roughly two mile stretch of CR-607, innovative funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), formerly the DEQ, was used.

