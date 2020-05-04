Recovered from COVID-19, Escanaba woman donates plasma

The woman who had the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Delta County is donating her plasma to support coronavirus research.

Recovered from COVID-19, Heidi Snyder Erickson of Escanaba donated plasma in Marquette on May 1, 2020 (Submitted photo)

"This is one of these moments that I could have avoided being number one on the list, but I'm happy to help out, and it is what it is," Heidi Snyder Erickson said.

The Escanaba woman was tested for the virus on March 25. Erickson is now recovered and back to work at the Delta County Airport.

According to the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 — known as "convalescent plasma"— could be a key part of the fight against the new coronavirus. Once the plasma is donated, it can take one of two paths: be directly transfused into patients, or used to make a potential plasma-derived therapy for COVID-19. Both approaches are experimental.

"I went through quite an ordeal, and if I could prevent or help prevent someone else from having to go through what I've been through, I'll be the first one in line," said Erickson, after donating plasma at BioLife Plasma Services in Marquette.

She compared her COVID-19 experience to having severe pneumonia. She had difficulty breathing and a high fever.

"It's definitely the sickest that I've ever been, but I was never so sick that I didn't think I was coming out of it," Erickson said. "And I was never so sick that I was wishing for death. It was rough, and the heal time after the symptoms were gone was a couple of weeks. So this had down for about a month, between four and six weeks."

Erickson says she may never know how she was exposed to COVID-19.

"There's a lot of speculation. I was in Detroit the 11th, 12th and 13th of March, and that's when things were starting to get bad down there," she said. "But I came home and didn't get sick until the 18th, and then we don't even really know if that was truly it or that was just more flu-like."

Erickson was never on a ventilator -- only an oxygen mask -- during her four nights at OSF St. Francis Hospital. She's thankful no one she knows contracted the virus.

"That was a really big psychological piece of the pie, knowing that I had been around friends and other family members," said Erickson. "And everything that you've heard about this virus and how dangerous it is, that was really hard, knowing that I had to call people and let them know, 'Hey, I've got it. I've been exposed, and now you've been exposed.' And the whole tracking system with the health department, it was really frustrating, but coming through it and nobody having gotten sick because of me was the biggest relief and biggest joy. Biggest blessing ever."

As of Monday morning, there have been 43,754 reported cases of COVID-19 in Michigan with 92 in Upper Michigan and 13 in Delta County. More than a third of people who have tested positive in Michigan -- 15,659 people -- are considered recovered. The state considers anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their illness and still alive to be recovered.

Erickson encourages everyone to keep washing their hands, wear a face cover in public and stay calm.

"Use your good common sense," she said. "If you're not feeling good, stay home."

Convalescent plasma transfusion has received temporary authorization for emergency use, but the potential plasma-derived therapy needs to be tested in clinical trials to determine whether it is safe and effective. The efficacy and safety of convalescent plasma transfusion could be confirmed through clinical trials.

The CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance brings together world-leading plasma companies to work on the development of an investigational unbranded polyclonal anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin medicine with the potential to treat patients who are at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. The "I" and "g" in CoVIg-19 stand for immune globulin, which the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance will use to concentrate the antibodies into a potential medicine.