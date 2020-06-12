Recall language submitted to the city to remove Ralph Blasier from City Council

Escanaba residents who were upset by Mr. Blasier’s comment in a City Council meeting last week are now wanting him removed from office.

“[He] made what I felt was incendiary and ridicule and violent comments,” said Peter Gregoire, an Escanaba resident.

Gregoire has already started the process by submitting recall language to the city. There will be a clarity hearing for the recall language on June 29.

“If the language is okayed then we’ll be able to sign petitions after that meeting,” said Gregoire.

Mayor Marc Tall released a comment yesterday.

“We as a council want to be clear that we do not share Dr. Blasier’s sense of humor. He most certainly should not have said it. Facetious or not, this is certainly not the time nor has there ever been a time to say such a thing. It was foolish, thoughtless, and in horrible taste. We will now begin the process of moving our community forward and healing from all the unrest in our country today,” said Mayor Marc Tall, Mayor of Escanaba.

“I’m glad to see the City Council come out and actually put their foot down on it,” said Gregoire.

Mr. Blasier’s comment last week is in reference to the possibility of people getting violent at the city’s Fourth of July event.

“Any person throwing objects at police, shooting at anyone, looting or setting fires, will be shot in both legs and left lying there till dawn and at dawn, each person will have to crawl to the hospital,” said Ralph Blasier in a City Council meeting last week.

“Ralph needs to think about what he said. If he thinks that was a joke, that wasn’t very funny, Ralph,” said Gregoire.

TV6 reached out to Councilman Ralph Blasier several times and he never responded to our request for comment.

If the recall language is approved during the clarity hearing, the city will move to signing a petition to remove Mr. Blasier from the City Council.