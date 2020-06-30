Recall language approved for Escanaba City Council Member

After the recall language was approved unanimously, Escanaba resident Peter Gregoire is now ready for petition signatures – 1,218 to be exact.

“Now the hard work begins. We’ll start circulating petitions at the end of this week and see if we can get our 1,218 good signatures that we need for the recall election,” said Peter Gregoire, an Escanaba Resident.

And he hopes to get enough signatures by July 28.

“So it can be on the ballot in November. Otherwise it won’t be on the ballot till May,” said Gregoire.

Here’s the original comment from Ralph Blasier that started this whole process:

“"Any person throwing objects at police, shooting at anyone, looting or setting fires, will be shot in both legs and left lying there till dawn and at dawn, each person will have to crawl to the hospital."

Gregoire wants to begin getting signatures as soon as possible.

“Fourth of July is coming up. Kind of ironic – I mean, it’s the day this whole thing started about and it should be a good spot to get petition signatures,” said Gregoire.

Gregoire also plans on having petitions at the Monday night Summer Concert Series.

“There’s a lot of people there. The Wednesday night City Band concerts if their having those. It’ll be a good spot. And we’ll get them to other places too,” said Gregoire.

TV6 reached out to Dr. Blasier but he never responded to our request for comment. As this process moves forward, Gregoire asks that everyone remains respectful of each other.

“If you don’t agree with the petition, please don’t harass the people that are circulating the petition. You have your right to your opinion; they have their right to theirs,” said Gregoire.

Gregoire has 180 days to collect the 1,218 signatures. But each signature is only valid for 60 days and all signatures need to be submitted together.

If you would like to sign the petition you must be a resident of the City of Escanaba and registered to vote.