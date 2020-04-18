Real estate agents find creative ways to help clients buy and sell homes during pandemic

Coronavirus has effected every aspect of our lives, even real estate.

Spring is usually a busy time for real estate agents, but with the coronavirus on the rise, there's been a decrease in sales.

"It is different, it is lower,” said Judy Owens, a broker at State Wide Real Estate. “I think for those of us who have contracts in place already, those are moving forward as long as everyone is still working."

But that's not stopping State Wide Real Estate Agency of Escanaba.

“We are working in a virtual society right now so we can do Facetime, we can do home videos, for them so it depends on our client," said Owens.

Even though the real estate market is less than ideal right now, sellers are still encouraged to put their houses up for sale.

"So we can do listings,” said Owens. “We do have buyers. The biggest ways our sellers are going to be able to help us, they're going to have to do some of our homework for us."

They're asking sellers to take measurements and pictures of the house, and encouraging them to do a pre-home inspection.

“They'll know exactly what condition their home is in,” said Owens. “They can do their maintenance for it so when we are in full steam again those buyers will be past that junction and they can move forward to the appraisal process."

So when you go to sell your house, State Wide Real Estate will be here for you.

"Whether they want to start right now or start in 30 days, we'll be ready to hit the market running," said Owens.

