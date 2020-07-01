Ready to play again, UP Children's Museum selling tickets online

The Upper Peninsula Children's Museum has teamed up with NMU for its new online ticket sales. In two hour blocks, the museum is open for up to 25 guests.

Staff at the museum have implemented a rigorous cleaning regimen in between and even during the guests visits. They're also requiring the guests wear masks. For staff, it's an exciting time to be able to play again.

"Yes, we can play again, so we're kind of open, we've been open for some private parties and some sleepovers, where just one family can decide who's going to play with who, and today is great, it's the first day where people can actually buy $6 tickets, and come in, right now we've got 16 people upstairs, four different families, playing," said Mr. Jim Edwards, Education Coordinator for the UPCM.

Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online. For more information, including the new guidelines, check out the related links section on this page.

