Raptors visit residents at Norlite Nursing Center

Residents at Norlite Nursing Center got an up close and personal look at two unique birds from the Chocolay Raptor Center on Monday, June 29.

Ambassador birds Eric, the Red Tailed Hawk and Phoenix, a Peregrine falcon visited the windows of residents. These two birds help lead educational programs at the Raptor Center.

With isolation measures still in place at nursing homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hope is that today’s window visits can help lift the residents' spirits.

“These are beautiful birds, everybody loves raptors, so hopefully this will be a nice break in their day, an opportunity to see these birds and learn a little bit about them,” Jerry Maynard, Co-Founder of the Chocolay Raptor Center

The Chocolay Raptor Center is looking for more opportunities to do similar visits with nursing facilities in the area. For more information on how to schedule a visit, call (906) 249-3598 or click here.

