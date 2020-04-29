Rapid River Key Club continuing to help the community

"Key Club is a student-led organization focusing on serving our community, on developing leadership skills and just future character building,” said Taylor VanOss, Rapid River Key Club’s president.

Rapid River High School's Key Club hasn't stopped caring for their community even though most of the U.P. is shut down right now

"We realize right now it's pretty hard to help the community hands on because of the stay at home order so we we're trying to think out of the box,” said Natalie Belanger, Rapid River Key Club’s vice president.

So they're collecting bottles and cans.

"Rapid River Business Association is holding this can drive and the money donated is going to be going to the Angel Tree Project,” said VanOss.

And they're making sure to do so safely.

"We're making sure that we're wearing masks and gloves and we're not going to touch the cans. We have them in storage right now. We're not going to touch the cans until the governor says that we can safely go out and return it and even then, we're still going to wear masks and gloves,” said Belanger.

Once businesses start opening back up, they'll take the cans to collection sites.

"We are going to split up in groups and go to different places where there is return machines such as Walmart, Pat's Foods, Meijer,” said Belanger.

The money will be used to buy gifts for Angel Tree families.

If you would like to help support Rapid River's Key Club, you can donate your bottles and cans to the Rapid River Lion’s Club. They ask that you put your bottles and cans into a plastic bag and leave it in the pavilion.

Once a week, Belanger and her brother, Everett Belanger, collect the plastic bags and put them in storage until the quarantine is over.

